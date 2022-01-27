7.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, January 28, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

China says Tibet tourism doubled in last five years, silent on its demographic Sinicization

45
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jan27’22) – Promoted as an attractive destination for tourism and relocation, occupied Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has been drawing more Chinese visitors and immigrants than ever before over the past several decades. However, the official media focuses only on its promotion as a tourist destination while remaining silent on its success as a new frontier for resettlement for Chinese immigrants, the reason obviously being political especially at a time when President Xi Jinping has launched a new Sinicization drive in the region.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting TAR had doubled in the last five years, said China’s official chinadaily.com Jan 27. However, the number of Chinese immigrants who are now seen to constitute the defining bulk of the urban population of the region remains unknown, with the census figures being not known to be reliable.

Citing an announcement at an annual meeting of the regional people’s congress recently, the report said the region had received more than 41 million tourists last year, with tourism revenues exceeding 44 billion yuan ($7 billion).

The report said TAR has been a popular destination for domestic and overseas tourists for decades due to its rich heritage, natural appeal and unique traditional cultures.

Overseas tourists, required to travel only in groups and obtain a special prior permit to visit it, constitute only a negligible percentage of the tourists visiting the region. As a matter of fact, TAR is known for being the most restricted region for overseas visitors to the People’s Republic of China, being reportedly more closed even than North Korea, especially for UN rights officials, journalists, research scholars, and diplomats.

Citing China’s official Xinhua News Agency, the report said the region had received more than 150 million tourists during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) period. It added that the boom had brought in nearly 213 billion yuan, more than double the amount during the previous Five-Year Plan (2011-15) period.

Previous articleChina turns over to India missing/abducted Arunachal youth
Next articleChina looks for glory from three Tibetan athletes at Beijing Winter Olympics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
966FollowersFollow
8,218FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Upholding Freedom of Conscience and Belief

(TibetanReview.net, Nov27’21) As the world marked on Nov 25 the 40th anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Elimination...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Appeasement no antidote to venomous innuendoes: Condemning Monlam Tharchin’s recent statement

Luna L.H.* condemns allegations of political intrigue made against a Dhomey member by Chithue Monlam Tharchin for insidiously implicating...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.