today-is-a-good-day
16.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, February 15, 2026
spot_img
China Watch

China urges its ‘Panchen Lama’ to reinforce Sinicization drive in Tibetan New Year greeting

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb14’26) – China has on Feb 12 acknowledged the achievements made by Gyaincain Norbu in his role as the Chinese government’s replacement for the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet, but called on him to further reinforce his Sinicization drive in the Tibetan Plateau region.

Meeting Gyaincain Norbu in Beijing, Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, extended Spring Festival and Tibetan New Year greetings to “Panchen Rinpoche” and those from the Tibetan Buddhist community, reported China’s online Tibet news service m.tibet.cn Feb 13.

Both Tibetans and Chinese usher in their Losar (New Year) and Spring Festival, respectively, on Feb 18 this year.

The report said Li acknowledged the achievements made by “Panchen Rinpoche” over the past year. He has then called on the China-appointed Tibetan religious leader to “reinforce the sense of the Chinese nation as one community, take an active part in building the community of the Chinese nation, and play an active role in systematically adapting religions to the Chinese context and providing guidance to the Tibetan Buddhism so that it can adapt to socialist society.”

Gyaincain Norbu lives in Beijing under the supervision of the United Front Work Department of the CPC. He is taken on tours to the Tibetan Plateau region for around six months each year to carry out his Sinicization mandate.

The traditional seat of the Panchen Lamas is the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Shigatse City, Tibet, and the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima has continued to remain disappeared ever since the Chinese government abducted him, with his family, in 1995, within days of being recognized by the Dalai Lama. And it appointed  Gyaincain Norbu in his place.

According to the report, Gyaincain Norbu said that “he will always firmly uphold the leadership of the CPC, resolutely safeguard national unity, and make greater contributions to promoting ethnic unity, religious harmony and Xizang’s stability, development and progress.”

“Xizang” is China’s Sinicized name for Tibet.

Previous articleSikyong Penpa Tsering declared re-elected on basis of preliminary poll vote count
Next articleChina expanding radio, TV propaganda services across Tibet as Sinicization drive intensifies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,297FansLike
1,357FollowersFollow
11,123FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Endorsement for Tseten Phuntsok – Institutional Credibility, Information Warfare, and the Democratic Stakes Ahead

Tenzin Norzin* presents her case for the election of Mr Tseten Phuntsok as a candidate for the North-South Americas in...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Why I Am Running for Chithue – A Call to Heal Our Community and Strengthen Our Future**

Kelsang Phuntsok Jungney* dwells on his qualifications as a North and South Americas candidate for election to the upcoming,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.