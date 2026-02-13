Sikyong Penpa Tsering declared re-elected on basis of preliminary poll vote count

(TibetanReview.net, Feb13’26) – The Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Feb 13 declared elected Mr Penpa Tsering as the Sikyong of the CTA on the basis of his margin of victory in the preliminary poll. The Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Lobsang Yeshi, announced his election at a press briefing while declaring the results of the preliminary polls for the elections of the Sikyong, the executive head of the CTA, and the 45-member Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE).

The Election Commission announced that a total of 51,140 Tibetans had participated in the preliminary poll for the election of the Sikyong, with a total of 103 potential candidates being voted for. However, the top three winners were the incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang and Tsering Phuntsok. They secured 31,325, 17,843 and 159 votes respectively.

While the preliminary polls are held without any official lists of candidates – inasmuch as they are meant to elect lists of candidates for the final polls rather than to elect the Sikyong and the TPiE members as such – the rules make it clear that a person who get more than 60% of the votes in the preliminary poll for the Sikyong election should be declared elected without having to face the final poll.

Incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering has won 61.025% of the preliminary poll votes and will therefore serve another five-year term.

In keeping with the spirit of the Tibetan election rules, Penpa Tsering did not campaign for his election, but made clear his willingness to serve should he get re-elected. The rules postulate that the voters should decide who should stand for election and be voted in, rather than eligible candidates campaigning to be voted in, although there is no bar on it.

A person cannot be elected for more than two terms as the Sikyong, although there is not such limit for the election of the members of the TPiE.

At the press briefing, the Election Commission also announced the lists of potential candidates for the final poll for the TPiE election, shortlisting 30 names for each of the 10 provincial seats for a total of 30, six names each for each of the two religious and religious school seats for a total of 10, six names for the two geographical constituency seats for the Tibetans in North and South Americas, six names for the two geographical constituency seats for the Tibetans in Europe and Africa, and six names for the lone geographical constituency seat for the Tibetans in Australasia (excluding India, Nepal and Bhutan).

The Tibetan Election Commissioner further announced that those named in the lists for the election of the 18th TPiE must confirm their candidature in the manner prescribed by it by Feb 27 through their concerned local Election Commissions.

Those desiring to withdraw must submit a written request to the Election Commission by Feb 28, 2026.

The final poll will be held on Apr 26.