China’s official media beats war drum over US House Speaker’s planned Taiwan visit

(TibetanReview.net, Jul20’22) – China has reacted with anger at the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to include Taiwan in her Aug 2022 tour of Asia which will also take her delegation to Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. It warned about taking “forceful measures” if the visit to Taiwan takes place, with its official media raising the specter of a situation close to an actual war.

Any visit by Pelosi would “seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Reuters Jul 19 quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as saying.

“If the US side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this,” Zhao has said.

China’s official Global Times said in an editorial Jul 19 that a trip to Taiwan by Pelosi will be “one of the most egregious provocations by the US to China on the Taiwan question since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US.”

The editorial said: “Visiting Taiwan is definitely a red line that Pelosi must never cross. China is resolute in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has the right to take forceful measures against ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces and extraterritorial forces at any time in accordance with changes in the situation, including against the trip and Pelosi herself.”

The editorial also said: “Last year, after the three visits to Taiwan by US lawmakers, the deterrent actions imposed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) gradually increased and came closer and closer to an actual combat. Against this backdrop, if Pelosi insists on taking her own course, she will bring nightmare for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.”

News of Pelosi’s August visit came after China asked the United States Jul 18 to immediately cancel a potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million.