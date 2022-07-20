Civic group urges decisive Kathmandu action on Chinese encroachment

(TibetanReview.net, Jul20’22) – Accusing China of seeing Nepal just like it did Tibet before annexing the latter in the 1950’s, a Nepali civic group has on Jul 19 urged Kathmandu to take “decisive and strict action” to deal with the former’s encroachments and capture of a no man’s land area.

The group, Rashtriya Ekata Abhiyan, has said it decided to meet with the Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation and to submit a memorandum to him as the government has not been paying heed to its previous efforts to draw its attention.

“The encroachment in various areas of the Nepal-China border including in Ruila, Gurkha is violating international laws and values. It is not only an insult to the friendship between the two countries but also a direct challenge to the sovereignty of Nepal,” wionews.com Jul 19 quoted the memo, submitted to minister Sashi Shrestha, as saying.

The group has accused China of continuing its encroachments despite diplomatic efforts by Nepal and called for “decisive and strict action” to deal with the situation.

“China has captured no man’s land in the Gurkha district of Nepal. This is not the first time such an incident is taking place, China is continuously taking over Nepalese territory forcefully. In Humla too, they built 12 buildings inside Nepal’s territory and have captured the area,” the report quoted the group’s chairperson Vinay Yadav as saying.

“We have been trying to draw attention but no heed was paid by the Nepal Government. So, today we ourselves have come to the Ministry, and requested to take measures to solve the border issue,” Yadav has added.

“China sees Nepal just like it used to see Tibet before taking over,” he has added.

Last year, Nepal formed a committee under the coordination of Home Ministry Joint Secretary Jaya Narayan Acharya to study the dispute over the Nepal-China border in the Humla district.

The committee report noted that the Chinese side encroached on the border and suggested that the two sides work together to resolve the issue.

But the Nepal government has not made the report public yet.

The report outlined a series of issues along the border by the Chinese side including a missing border pillar, wiring and fencing of the border pillar, and restrictions imposed on Nepalese locals by the Chinese authorities, the report noted.