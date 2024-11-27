China’s Panchen has concluded 5-month Tibet tour

(TibetanReview.net, Nov27’24) –Gyaincain Norbu, the replacement 11th Panchen Lama reincarnation appointed by China to occupy the seat of Tibet’s second most prominent religious figure, has completed a five-month tour of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Nov 27. His tour this year has lasted one month less than last year’s.

He was installed by China in 1995 after abducting and disappearing 6-year-old 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognized and proclaimed by the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader.

Like the previous Panchen Lama, Gyaincain Norbu lives in Beijing, although the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Shigatse City, Tibet, is supposed to be his seat of authority.

The report said that during those five months, Gyaincain Norbu “performed regular duties, Buddhist rituals and social activities.”

He was stated to have flown into Tibet’s capital Lhasa from Qinghai on Jun 25.

From Jun 27 to Sep 9, he performed his duties as the president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, and carried out Buddhist rituals and social activities in the cities of Lhasa, Nagqu (Tibetan: Nagchu) and Nyingchi (Nyingtri), the report said, using China’s Sinicized name for Tibet.

He was earlier reported as re-elected to this post in September.

The report continued that from Sep 11 to Nov 25, Gyaincain Norbu “carried out a series of Buddhist rituals and social activities in the city of Xigaze, and presided over a meeting of the council of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China.”

During his five-month tour in TAR, Gyaincain Norbu “performed head-touching rituals for nearly 70,000 monks and believers,” the report added.

As the “11th Panchen Lama” Gyaincain Norbu is also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the PRC’s top political advisory body, and also a vice president of the Buddhist Association of China.