China’s Tibet boss on a five-day visit in Nepal

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’23) – The top Chinese boss of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), the regional Communist Party Secretary Wang Junzheng, has begun on Nov 8 a five-day visit to Nepal to hold discussions on the progress of the agreements made in China during the latter’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s recent visit, particularly regarding issues related to the Tibet region, reported the media in Nepal.

Leading a 12-member delegation, Wang has met with Dahal at his Baluwatar official residence on Nov 9 followed by paying a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel at his office.

“Matters of mutual interests including trade, connectivity, tourism and people-to-people relations were discussed on the occasion,” the kathmandupost.com Nov 9 quoted the prime minister’s office as saying.

“The prime minister thanked the Chinese government and Secretary Wang for the generous support provided following the recent devastating earthquake in western Nepal.”

Nepal was stated to have stressed the importance of communication networks across the Himalayas for both the countries.

“Since we share a long border with Tibet, during the visit, our officials and the CPC delegation will discuss strengthening the bilateral ties along with implementing the agreements signed during the prime minister’s China visit,” another kathmandupost.com report Nov 9 quoted Rupak Sapkota, foreign affairs relations adviser to Dahal, as saying before the meeting took place.

Wang is on a five-day visit to Nepal and will also travel to Pokhara.

Before Wang, two CPC delegations, one from Chongqing and another from Chengdu, had already visited Nepal, the report said.

Shandong native Wang, 60, has been the Party Secretary of TAR since Oct 18, 2021. Before that, he was Party Secretary of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (2020-21), head of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of Xinjiang (2019 and 2021) and the Party Secretary of Changchun (2016 and 2019), capital of Jilin province.