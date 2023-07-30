China’s top minority, religious policy enforcer orders strong sense of community for Chinese nationhood during Tibet tour

(TibetanReview.net, Jul29’23) – Touring Tibet Autonomous Region – which is roughly the western half of Tibet proper – from Jul 25 to 27, China’s top political advisor Wang Yang has stressed unswerving implementation of the Party’s policies for governance of Tibet in the new era and keeping the Tibet-related work on the right track, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Jul 28. The main thrust of these Xi Jinping policies is the Sinicization of Tibet, be it in education, religion and religious study, even in terms of mixed marriages between local Tibetans and Han Chinese immigrants, and of course encouraging Chinese immigration.

As a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, carrying out these policies is Wang’s main task.

Sinicization is being carried out by means of cultural and socio-economic assimilation of the Tibetan people and Wang has sought to drive this message home. Under the main task of fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, efforts should be made to maintain stability, promote development, advance ecological conservation and boost development in border areas in Tibet, he has said.

He has issued a strident call for actions to step up education about ethnic unity and cultivate a growing sense of identity in all ethnic groups with the motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics, besides fostering speciality and competitive industries, improving the capacity of economic development in border areas, according to the Xinhua report.

Wang has further urged the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC to focus their work on safeguarding national unity and enhancing ethnic solidarity, boost exchanges among ethnic groups, improve people’s wellbeing, advance rural revitalization, push forward ecological conservation and build a modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.