Chinese hackers attack Taiwan's legislature nearly a million times each month

(TibetanReview.net, Dec24’24) –Apart from intimidating large-scale military drills and a propaganda onslaught, China has been attacking Taiwan with a relentless wave of cyber-attacks as well, averaging nearly a million hacking attempts each month on the latter’s legislative Yuan alone.

Chinese hackers on average attack the Legislative Yuan (LY) 900,000 times a month, reported taipeitimes.com Dec 23, citing the legislature’s information technology (IT) department.

The report said the Department’s head Cheng Hui-pin made the remarks after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chung Chia-pin asked questions about the security and quality of the legislature’s wifi service during the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee’s review of the legislature’s budget on Dec 12.

Chung has said the Legislative Yuan’s network is connected to devices with sensitive information that could harm national security if the system is compromised, adding that the legislature’s wifi is slow and experiences frequent outages.

He has said the department routinely reviews the legislature’s cyberdefenses as required under the Cyber Security Management Act.

Following negotiations between the DPP and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of the committee, the lawmakers have issued a resolution, demanding the IT department solve the issues without freezing its budget.

The IT department is directed to test all devices connected to the legislature’s network for security and check audio equipment, lawmakers have said, adding that soundproofing should be installed in the chambers.

