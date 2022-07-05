Chinese researchers claim AI competence to gauge cadres’ party loyalty

(TibetanReview.net, Jul05’22) – The Chinese government is now implementing cutting edge artificial intelligence to monitor the minds of its cadres to see whether they are loyal enough to the party, said the nypost.com and numerous other reports Jul 4, citing a report from the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Centre, China.

The report cited researchers in China as claiming they had developed software that could acutely analyze facial expressions and brain waves to monitor if subjects were attentive to “thought and political education.”

China’s stringent police state has been using big data, machine learning, face recognition technology and artificial intelligence over the past decade to build what many have labelled the world’s most complex digital dictatorship, the report noted.

The report cited the Hefei centre as saying the high-tech development would be used on the cadres to “further solidify their confidence and determination to be grateful to the party, listen to the party and follow the party.”

A short clip was stated to show a subject looking at screen at a kiosk, scrolling through exercises promoting party policy. And the researchers have said that the technology in the kiosk was able to note the researcher’s expressions and pinpoint their reaction to particular pieces of content.

The Hefei centre has said it had encouraged 43 party members on the research team to take party lessons while being monitored by the new software.

The video report, published on Jul 1, was said to have since vanished.

“On one hand, it can judge how party members have accepted thought and political education,” the article was quoted as saying. “On the other hand, it will provide real data for thought and political education so it can be improved and enriched.”

The nypost.com report noted that President Xi Jinping, secretary of the Communist Party and leader of the nation of 1.4 billion, had demanded absolute loyalty to the party and had previously declared “thought and political education” as an essential part of the government’s doctrine.

The report said Chinese state-backed publication Study Times was reporting about the development of similar artificial intelligence back in 2019, claiming algorithms could be used to “gauge the thought condition of party members” and make sure content can “go into the head and the heart of party members.”

“It will truly enhance a party member’s political quality and ideological thought,” the publication was quoted as having written at the time.

The nypost.com report sees the development as yet another in Xi Jinping’s relentless pursuit towards a technological dystopia for the world’s most populous nation.