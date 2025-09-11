today-is-a-good-day
Citing lack of progress, UN rights chief calls situation in Tibet, East Turkestan a priority

(TibetanReview.net, Sep11’25) – The UN’s top human rights official has on Sep 8 bemoaned the fact that there has been no progress in the human rights situation in Tibet and East Turkestan (Xinjiang) despite his ongoing engagement with the government of China over the issue.

Speaking at the opening of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has said progress remained absent regarding the protection of the rights of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in East Turkestan, as well as Tibetans in their regions, despite his office’s ongoing engagement with China.

Türk affirmed that this remained a priority for his Office’s dialogue and monitoring efforts, according to the Office of Tibet, Geneva, in a Tibet.net posting Sep 10.

Türk has said human rights, the foundation of peace, justice, and human dignity, faced unprecedented global threats. Citing crises in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Gaza, he has condemned atrocities including bombings, torture, sexual violence, forced displacement, and political repression.

Even outside conflict zones, he has pointed to shrinking civic space, retreating multilateralism, and discrimination against minorities, women, and LGBTQ+ communities.

However, despite these challenges, he has noted progress in treaty ratifications, death penalty abolition, and local human rights initiatives.

