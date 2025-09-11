Galwan Valley filming allowed on assurance not to defame China?

(TibetanReview.net, Sep11’25) – A war action drama, Battle of Galwan, based on the mid-2020 fighting between Indian and Chinese troops on Ladakh’s Galwan Valley border may have been shelved but allowed to be filmed after assurance that China would not be defamed, according to mensxp.com Sep 11.

There were reports that the film may have been shelved amid a tense political climate and India-China relationship, the report said.

Whatever may have been the case, the film’s action star Salman Khan was stated to have met with India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly to sort out the issue.

The report quoted an unnamed source as saying, “There were some issues about shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. The team of the film was concerned as this is the ideal season to shoot the film in the Union Territory. Time was running out and this is when Salman Khan requested a meeting with Mr Rajnath Singh. The Minister immediately agreed to have the meeting.”

The source has continued, “The meeting was fruitful. Salman Khan told Mr Singh about the matter and the latter assured the former that it’ll be resolved. However, Mr Rajnath Singh requested that China should not be defamed in the film. The relations between India and China have improved due to the recent developments in world politics. The minister explained to him that he doesn’t want anything to go wrong between the two countries at this point.”

The source was stated to have added, “Salman Khan accepted Mr Rajnath Singh’s condition and explained that their film is not anti-China in any way. In fact, it is a film that celebrates the Army and the bravery of our Armed Forces. He also promised that Battle of Galwan will be a film that will make every Indian proud. Mr Salman also assured that as a true Indian, he understands his responsibilities and would never do anything that would harm the interests of our nation.”

Mr Rajnath Singh was stated to be very satisfied with Salman Khan’s reply.

Battle of Galwan is expected to release in theatres by mid-2026.