Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Tibetan regions of PRC reported to total 70

(TibetanReview.net, Feb15’20) – The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tibetan regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has been reported to total 70 as of Feb 14, although it was not clear how many of them were Tibetans.

Available reports appear to suggest that the Tibetan populated county of Tawu (Chinese: Daofu) in Kardze (Ganzi) Prefecture, Sichuan Province, has the largest number of cases among Tibetan populated regions in the PRC. Confirmed numbers had jumped to 38, with most of the patients being among three families, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Feb 14, citing Chinese state media and other sources.

The report said the six most recent patients were life-long residents of the county and had no history of traveling outside the region. It added that all the patients with confirmed cases were being taken to the prefectural capital Dartsedo (Kangding) for treatment.

The report cited latest media sources as saying confirmed cases in other Tibetan populated areas included 15 in Qinghai Province’s capital Xining, three in Tsojang Prefecture of Qinghai Province, eight in Kanlho Prefecture of Ganu Province, one in Ngaba Prefecture of Sichuan Province, and 43 in Kardze Prefecture (including Tawu).

These figures add up to a total of 70 confirmed cases. However it was not clear from the report how many of the patients were Tibetans. Previous rfa.org reports did say there were Tibetans among confirmed cases, especially in Kardze Prefecture.

China’s official media says Tibet Autonomous Region is the only provincial region in the PRC without any confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 following the discharge of its lone patient, a visitor from China, on Feb 12.

