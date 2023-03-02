Czech Foreign minister meets with Tibetan officials in Delhi, says Havel-Dalai Lama friendship spirit lives on

(TibetanReview.net, Mar01’23) – Foreign Minister Mr Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic’s has on Feb 28 met with his Tibetan counterpart Ms Norzin Dolma and Representative Mr Lobsang Shastri of the Bureau of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, New Delhi. He has called the meeting a continuation of the close friendship his country’s first President Mr Václav Havel shared with the Dalai Lama.

“During my visit to India, it was a pleasure to meet again the representatives of Tibetans in exile. The spirit of Václav Havel’s friendship with His Holiness Dalai Lama lives on,” Lipavský has tweeted.

It was a joint meeting with the two Tibetan officials and Lipavský has told the wionews.com Feb 29: “it was a friendly meeting. There is a long-term friendly relationship between the whole Czech society & Tibetans, so it was very friendly. We are always very happy to meet representatives”.

Representative Lobsang Shastri has termed the meeting as a “very productive exchange of views on mutual priorities and concerns”, adding, “we are deeply encouraged by the continued support of the Czech Republic for Tibet and the Tibetan people.”

Jak už víte, dnes jsem se setkal se zástupci Tibeťanů v exilu. Je namístě poděkovat Indii 🇮🇳, že se o tibetskou komunitu stará. https://t.co/jLfoaX3DhK — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Lipavský has thanked India for “taking care of the community”, which he has said was going “through great tragedy and China not behaving nicely with them.”

Asked if the meeting could provoke China, he has said, “I don’t think so… long-term policy, no surprise”.

He commented that Beijing had been suppressing the local people, language, and culture of Tibet, noted the expats.cz Feb 28.

The wionews.com report said Lipavský also condemned China’s aggressive actions on the northern borders of India. He has told journalists that containing China was “the biggest challenge” in the Pacific and called on India to cooperate with Czechia in managing future threats.

Earlier, arriving on Feb 27, Lipavsky has held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar has said the two sides discussed opportunities in business, defence, space and education.

“Our long-standing bilateral ties are expanding with regular contacts. Discussed opportunities in business, defence; space; education; S&T and innovation domains,” he has tweeted.

He has also spoken at the India-Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave on Feb 28, during which he has said that the Czech Republic and India planned to intensify cooperation in the education sector and that Czech companies were offering solutions in smart cities, waste to energy and clean technologies.