Daily new Covid cases in India crossed 4,000 after 84 days, zero weekly cases among Tibetans

(TibetanReview.net, Jun05’22) – Covid-19 cases in India are rising again, although it is too early say whether this is the beginning of a third wave of the global pandemic here as the Central Tibetan Administration reported zero new cases among Tibetans in the country and Nepal and empty Tibetan community quarantine centres during the past one week as of Jun 3.

India’s daily case count zoomed past the critical 4,000-mark with 4,041 new infections on Jun 3 morning; this morning it was 4,270. Jun 3 was the first time in the last 84 days India reported over 4,000 cases, noted the financialexpress.com Jun 3.

However, the increases are concentrated in a few states or metropolitan areas, with only Maharashtra and Kerala reporting over 1,000 daily new cases this morning at 1,357 and 1,465 respectively, while New Delhi reported 405, Karnataka 222, Haryana 144, Uttar Pradesh 130, and Tamil Nadu 105. The rest of the states and Union Territories have reported less than 100 new cases each.

Maharashtra has recorded over 1,000 new cases for the fourth successive day with Mumbai accounting for more than half of them.

The active cases now comprise 0.06% of the total infections in India, with the national recovery rate standing at 98.73%, the country’s health ministry has said in its briefing this morning.

The increase in cases over the last 24 hours was stated to be 1,636.

The ministry has said the daily positivity rate was 1.03% (compared to 1.07% on May 1) while the weekly positivity rate was 0.84%.

And the case fatality rate was stated to be 1.22%.