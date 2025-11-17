Dalai Lama biography in Hindi lauded as contribution to Indian literature, interfaith dialogue

(TibetanReview.net, Nov17’25) – Two Senior Congress and BJP leaders who had held top government posts in their times have on Nov 15 shared platform in New Delhi to shower praises on the Dalai Lama and expressed optimism for Tibet’s political future. The occasion was the release of a Hindi-language biography of the current Dalai Lama.

The biography, titled as Anashwar and written by journalist and well-known biographer Dr Arvind Yadav, is the first authorised biography in Hindi of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, noted the PTI news agency Nov 16.

Those who were present and spoke on the occasion included Senior BJP leader and former union government minister Murali Manohar Joshi, former Congress MP Dr Karan Singh, and Tibet House director Geshe Dorji Damdul. The book was launched at the India International Centre before a gathering of academics, diplomats, scholars, Buddhist practitioners, and civil society representatives.

Dr Karan Singh, titular Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, has lauded the biography as a major contribution to Indian literature and interfaith dialogue. Reflecting on his personal association with the Dalai Lama since 1956, Singh has emphasised the spiritual leader’s universal message of peace and compassion.

“The Dalai Lama’s life is a journey of compassion and human values,” and “this biography will deepen understanding of his extraordinary life,” Singh has said.

“I hope this book reaches Hindi libraries across the country, allowing people to learn more about His Holiness,” he has added.

Dr Joshi has discussed Dalai Lama’s global influence, highlighting the Tibetan struggle against Chinese oppression.

“I am confident that Tibet will rise again,” he has said.

Referring to the glorious period in Tibet’s history when the Tang dynasty ruled China, Dr Joshi has noted: “There was a time when China used to come under Tibet; China’s territory was under Tibet’s authority. It is possible that Tibet rises once more and governs China and tells them never to do such a thing again, never to repeat that mistake.”

In a message for the occasion, the Dalai Lama has thanked Dr Yadav for documenting his life, highlighting his lifelong commitment to non-violence, religious harmony, and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

“I thank Dr Yadav for honouring his promise, made during our 2022 meeting, to write a book on Tibet and its rich heritage. He has highlighted my commitment to promoting human values,” he has said.

The book is published by Sarv Bhasha Trust. An English translation of it is scheduled to be published by Westland in January next year, the report said.