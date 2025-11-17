Dalai Lama’s 75-year leadership of Tibet marked with celebrations of gratitude

(TibetanReview.net, Nov17’25) – The 75th anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s assumption of spiritual and temporal leadership of Tibet was marked today at the Tsuglakhang in Dharamshala as part of yearlong celebrations worldwide of his 90th birthday. A Gratitude Event Organising Committee also made symbolic offerings to the Dalai Lama at the event whose chief guest was the Ambassador, Dr Eliska Zigova, of the Czech Republic.

On behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, and Sikyong Penpa Tsering made a Mandala offering along with auspicious representations of the Buddha’s body, speech, and mind of the Buddha.

A Mandala offering was also made by former Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) member Tashi Namgyal as President of a Gratitude Event Organising Committee. The committee represented the alumni of Tibetan schools in India and Nepal. Representatives of former students from the seven residential Central Schools for Tibetans (CST) in India, the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) Schools, the Tibetan Homes Foundation (THF) schools, and various Tibetan Day Schools in India and Nepal also participated in the offering.

Speeches by Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the CTA and Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the TPiE, and Tashi Namgyal, paying tribute to His Holiness for his incomparable leadership of the Tibetan people since the age of 16 during the period of greatest crisis in Tibet’s history both in Tibet and in exile.

75th Anniversary His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Assumption of Spiritual & Temporal Leadership of Tibet. (Photo courtesy: CTA/ Tenzin Jigme Taydeh)

Tashi Namgyal, TCV President Sonam Sichoe, and THF General Secretary Migmar Tsering then jointly presented mementoes of gratitude to His Holiness, capping it with the presentation of a gratitude song dedicated to him for his compassionate and farsighted leadership.

Dr Zigova expressed admiration for the Dalai Lama for his extraordinary leadership of the Tibetan people, having borne that responsibility for his nation and people under such difficult circumstances since the age of 16.

During the event, the alumni group also presented a plaque to the people and Government of India in appreciation for their unwavering support to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people since 1959. It was received by the External Affair’s Ministry Liaison Officer Yashbir Singh on behalf of the Government of India.

A book, composed by Secretary Lobsang Jinpa of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and published by the CTA’s Department of Information and International Relation (DIIR), was launched at the event, which was organized by the Central Ghoton Organising Committee of the CTA.

Earlier, over Nov 14-15, a photo exhibition commemorating the 75th anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s assumption of responsibility for the religious and political leadership of Tibet was held on the Tsuglakhang compound. It was organized by The Tibet Museum of the DIIR.