Dalai Lama congratulates Mongolia’s new PM, recalls historical twin-brother ties

(TibetanReview.net, Jun14’25) – The Dalai Lama has on Jun 13 congratulated Mongolia’s new Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav, recalling his several visits to the country since 1979 and the uniquely close historical ties the two sides shared.

Zandanshatar was appointed as Prime Minister of Mongolia on Jun 13, 2025, after being nominated for the post by his Mongolian People’s Party on Jun 9.

“I was able to visit your country for the first time in 1979,” the Dalai Lama has written in his message, “and I have warm memories of that occasion and of the several further visits I have made since then. I am very encouraged by the interest and enthusiasm that Mongolians, young and old, have been showing in promoting human values, as well as the need to combine traditional Buddhist knowledge with modern education.”

He has reminded Zandanshatar that “Mongolian and Tibetans have historically been like twin brothers and sisters” and that “the Dalai Lamas have enjoyed a unique, close relationship with your people since the time of the Third Dalai Lama, Sonam Gyatso.”

This referred to the fact that the title “Dalai Lama” was conferred on Sonam Gyatso by a Mongol emperor.

The Dalai Lama has referred to the fact that during his visits to Mongolia, saying, “although other faiths are followed in the country, it is Buddhism that has historically shaped the identity, culture and spiritual life of your people. Since the Buddha’s teachings emphasize such fundamental human values as compassion and non-violence, they have the potential to be of benefit to everyone, without contradicting an individual’s personal beliefs. I trust that you and your government will continue to preserve and uphold these values.”

The Dalai Lama has also expressed admiration for the impressive progress Mongolia has made over the years in all spheres of life, adding they are all the more meaningful when they really improve the lives of poor and needy Mongolians.

The Dalai Lama last visited Mongolia in Nov 2016. China responded to it by imposing economic and diplomatic pressure on the country. This included delaying loan talks, increasing transit costs on Mongolian goods, and closing a key border crossing.

The Dalai Lama has wished the new Prime Minister “every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Mongolia in these challenging times.”