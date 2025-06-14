China’s 7th Tibetan Buddhism Doctrinal Interpretation Seminar included Sinicization experts, party officials

(TibetanReview.net, Jun14’25) – As a part of its continuing campaign for the so-called Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism, China has kicked off on Jun 12 its 7th Tibetan Buddhism Doctrinal Interpretation Seminar in Tibet’s capital Lhasa. Given its objective, the two-day event included the participation of not only Buddhism disciples and high-ranking monks but also officials and “experts”, according to China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jun 13.

The report said that the more than 900 people who attended the event, hosted by the Xizang Buddhism University (Xizang Tibetology Research Centre), included governmental officials, experts and scholars from various institutions such as China Tibetology Research Centre, the High-level Tibetan Buddhism College of China, and relevant provincial and regional Buddhism colleges.

Xizang is Sinicized name for Tibet.

During the opening ceremony, Drubkhang Thubtan Khaidrub, president of the Xizang Buddhism University, has highlighted the necessity of adapting Tibetan Buddhist doctrines to contemporary developmental needs and aligning them with the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He has emphasized that the ultimate goal of doctrinal interpretation is “to transform research findings into actionable initiatives that support the healthy inheritance of Tibetan Buddhism and contribute to the harmonious development of society.”

Fang Zichao, associate professor at the Institute of Ethnic Studies at Xizang Minzu University, has “emphasized the seminar’s role as a critical platform to the rich tapestry of interactions, exchanges, and cultural amalgamation among diverse ethnic groups across China.”

“Its core value lies in guiding Tibetan Buddhism to preserve its fundamental beliefs while consciously adapting to the requirements of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era,” Fang has emphasized.

* * *

To put these in plain terms, China requires Tibetan Buddhism to be more closely aligned with the Communist Party of China (CPC) ideology, Han cultural norms, and Han-centric national identity goals. It is part of a broader strategy to ensure that religions in the People’s Republic of China, including Tibetan Buddhism, are “compatible with socialism” and serve the interests of the Han-Chinese state.

Key Elements of Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism include political loyalty over religious autonomy, control over reincarnation and religious leadership, rewriting or reframing teachings, architectural and cultural changes that include ban on images of the Dalai Lama and requiring the display of Xi Jinping etc portraits, and a whole series of monastic restrictions that include imposing limits on the number of monks and nuns, the age at which one can join a monastery, and restrictions on religious festivals. Monks and nuns are required to undergo regular political training and exams.

The ultimate goal is to weaken the distinct cultural and religious identity of Tibetans and ensure that Tibetan Buddhism functions as a tool of the Chinese state integration and loyalty.