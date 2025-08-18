Dalai Lama hopes Buddhism’s growth in China will contribute to peace in the world

(TibetanReview.net, Aug18’25) – The Dalai Lama has on Aug 17 expressed happiness at the growing interest in Buddhism in China and hoped it will contribute towards the spread of peace and harmony in the word. The occasion was the offering of a long-life prayer ceremony to him by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) on the Kalachakra Teaching Ground, located adjacent to his Shewatsel Phodrang residence in Leh, the capital of India’s Union Territory of Ladakh, before a congregation of some 50,000 devotees.

“Something worth noting is the growing interest in Buddhism today in mainland China, which is one of the most populous countries in the world. In the past, they used to refer to me as a reactionary and so on, but I never hold a grudge or bear malicious thoughts against anyone,” the Dalai Lama has said.

Noting that Tibet had strong ties with China since the time of its seventh century king Songtsen Gampo, the Dalai Lama has said, “As the Chinese people continue to take an interest in Buddhism, it will naturally spread and I will be glad to contribute to this development as much as I can.”

He has continued, “As the profound and vast teachings of the Buddha spread in the world, particularly in China, I am hopeful it will lead to peace and harmony in the world at large. I also hope that people will be able to live at ease in the Himalayan Region and that there will be peace and calm on the Indo-Tibet border. I believe this can be accomplished.”

Applause rippled through the audience as the Dalai Lama then said, “You have gathered here with firm faith and devotion to offer these prayers for my long life and I will also pray with firm determination to live long.”

Earlier, as he arrived at the teaching pavilion, the Dalai Lama was greeted by Thiksé Rinpoché, after which Prayers for His long life began with the “Prayer of the Three Continuums”. Thiksé Rinpoché led the ceremony.

The Dalai Lama has been sojourning in Ladakh since Jul 12 as unusually heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Dharamshala, his exile home in Himachal Pradesh state since3 1959, resulting in damages to roads and throwing daily life out of gear for many residents.