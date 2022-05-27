Dalai Lama inaugurates a 223-volume Tibetan dictionary

(TibetanReview.net, May27’22) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has on May 27 inaugurated a Tibetan dictionary of 223 volumes, along with its digital version, at the Tsuglakhang, the main Buddhist temple in Dharamsala. It has been compiled by Monlam Tibetan IT Research Center with contributions from around two hundred scholars in and outside Tibet, according to the project’s founder-director Geshe Lobsang Monlam.

In his address, the Dalai Lama has referred to the immense richness of Tibet in terms of its religion and culture and its preciousness in helping people to achieve peace of mind. He has said the Chinese leaders were ignorant in seeing Tibetan religion and culture as backward and calling the religion poison. He has suggested that the volumes be translated into Chinese and made available initially in places like Hong Kong and Taiwan to refute such misinformation.

He has said exposure to the Tibetan culture and religion by such means would also help the Chinese people too to achieve peace of mind.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration has described the volumes as “the most extensive volumed dictionary in the world”.

He has referred to the easy accessibility of the dictionary’s digitized copies and said it would contribute to the preservation of the Tibetan language, noting the danger to its survival in Tibet under Chinese rule.

Others who spoke included former Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, the 7th Kyabjé Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, the 34th Menri Trizin Lungtok Dawa Dargyal Rinpoche, the 43rd Sakya Trizin Khondung Gyana Vajra Rinpoche, and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

Other special guests included the Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche from whom the dictionary’s editors received certificates, the 42nd Sakya Trizin Ratna Vajra Rinpoche, the 11th Kirti Rinpoche Lobsang Tenzin Jigme Yeshe Gyamtso Rinpoche, and Ringu Tulku Rinpoche.