Dalai Lama reiterates his Tibet commitment to live to be a centenarian

(TibetanReview.net, May26’22) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has on May 25 reiterated his confidence, wishes, and prayers to live to be more than a hundred years old in order to be able to fulfil his devotees’ wishes. The occasion was the offering to him of a long-life ritual offering by the collective of the Sakya tradition of Tibetan Buddhism.

“Thank you for this long life offering. If I don’t live long, there’s a chance the Tibetan people’s wishes and aspirations will not be fulfilled. For this reason I pray that I will live to be more than a hundred and I ask you too to make the same prayer,” he has said.

The ceremony was led by hierarchs of both the Sakya palaces – the Dolma Phodrang and Phuntsok Phodrang – and was headed by Sakya Dagtri Rinpoché.

The main ceremonial long life offering, which was based on the Wish-fulfilling Wheel of White Tara, began with the recitation of the text of the long-life prayer, followed by the presentation of statues of deities of longevity, White Tara, Amitayus and Ushnishavijaya.

His Eminence Sakya Trichen presenting traditional offerings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama during the Long Life offering ceremony at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala. (Photo courtesy: Tenzin Choejor/OHHDL)

Sakya Dagtri Rinpoché then offered to His Holiness a bowl heaped with long-life pills, from which the latter took one, and repeated the process with a spoonful of long-life nectar.

The incumbent Sakya Throne-holder, the Sakya Triazin Gyana Vajra Rinpoché, recited verses requesting His Holiness to live long while offering him a large, golden mandala. The previous Throne-holder, Ratna Vajra Rinpoché, continued to make prayers for His Holiness’s longevity as he presented him with a statue of White Tara, a volume of scripture, a reliquary object, a vase of the nectar of long life and a vajra and bell, which His Holiness rang. His Holiness briefly put on a Sakya hat.

Avikrita Vajra Rinpoché offered a mandala and representations of the enlightened body, speech and mind in thanks to His Holiness for accepting the long-life offering.

The ceremony continued with further offerings presented by other Sakya hierarchs and a procession of members of the Sakya community, monastics and laypeople.