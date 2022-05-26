China’s top political advisor stressed anti-separatist, Sinicization drive as he inspected Tibetan prefecture in Gansu

(TibetanReview.net, May26’22) – top political advisor Wang Yang underscored greater efforts to combat separatist activities and rely closely on people of all ethnic groups to forge an ironclad shield for national security during a recent intensive inspection tour of the Tibetan Prefecture of Gannan (Tibetan: Kanlho) in Gansu Province, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency May 25. He has called for greater efforts in China’s ongoing Sinicization drive across the Tibetan Plateau.

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has visited rural areas, pastoral areas, schools and religious venues in the prefecture during his May 23-25 inspection tour.

He was stated to have stressed the need to preserve and pass down cultures of various ethnic groups, and promote interactions, exchanges and – significantly – integration among all ethnic groups, which is a euphemism for urging the strengthening of the implementation of the ongoing Sinicization drive across the Tibetan Plateau.

In this connection, the report said Wang also stressed the importance of upholding the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context and guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to the socialist society.

For this purpose, he was reported to have presided over meetings to solicit opinions and suggestions.

He was stated to have held in-depth exchanges with people of various ethnic groups and figures from the religious circles to learn about the economic and social development and work related to ethnic and religious affairs in prefectures