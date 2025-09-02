Dalai Lama returns to a rainy Dharamshala to hearty Tibetan welcome greetings

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’25) – The Dalai Lama returned to his exile home of some 65 years at McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, today to a rainy but hearty welcome by local Tibetans after being away since Jul 12, including 45 days in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh.

Landing on the local Kangra Airport at Gaggal, the Dalai Lama took the long-winding road through the army cantonment and Forsyth Ganj to his residence as the shorter one from downtown Kotwali Bazaar had been damaged by landslides caused by incessant rain that had continued with little breaks for weeks.

While staying at his Shiwatsel Phodrang residence in Ladakh’s capital Leh, the Dalai Lama also journeyed to Zanskar where he inaugurated the KarGön Mega Summer Symposium and laid the foundation stone for the Zanskar Mönlam Chörten. He also gave religious teaching there to a gathering of over 21,000 devotees.

In Leh, His Holiness laid the foundation stone of the new Jokhang Temple, consecrated the Dharma Centre at Choglamsar, and addressed approximately 50,000 followers during two major public teaching events on Aug 16 and 17. He was also offered a long-life prayer ceremony during the teachings which took place near his Shiwatsel residence.

He also met with thousands of devotees for individual blessings while many international dignitaries, including Czech President Petr Pavel, and others called on him, including to greet him on his milestone 90th birthday.

His Holiness attended a luncheon hosted on Aug 24 at Abi-Spang Spituk for his final public appearance in Ladakh during the current visit.

He arrived at his Thekchen Choeling residence in the afternoon, just after the conclusion of the official commemoration of the 65th Tibetan Democracy day on the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang, the main Buddhist temple located adjacent to his residence.

The Dalai Lama has been sojourning in Ladakh annually during the monsoon period for many years, which was disrupted during the Covid-19 global outbreak of 2020.