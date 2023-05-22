Dalai Lama to teach in D’shala ahead of month-long sojourn in Ladakh

(TibetanReview.net, May22’23) – The Dalai Lama is to spend about a month in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh, which borders his Chinese-ruled homeland Tibet, starting from around the end of Jul 2023. In the meanwhile he is to be offered a long-life ceremony on May 24 and to give two religious teachings, including on Jun 4. The Tibetan Buddhists’ most sacred annual festival falls on this latter date, the Sakadawa full moon day, marking the Buddha Shakyamuni’s birth, enlightenment and passing away.

His Ladakh sojourn will be hosted by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), the Hill Development Council Leh and the Ladakh administration.

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama has confirmed his visit to Ladakh. Now, dates will be finalized in consultations with his Secretariat,” the dailyexcelsior.com May 22 quoted LBA president Thupstan Chhewang as saying.

The report said Chief Executive Councillor-cum-Chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Tashi Gyalson had also confirmed that the Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh and arrangements were accordingly being made.

“The visit could start either by the end of July or beginning of August,” Chhewang has added.

The Dalai Lama will tour several areas in the Union Territory of Ladakh, he has said, with a detailed schedule expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile on May 24 morning, the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition (FPMT) will offer a Long-Life Prayer ceremony to the Dalai Lama.

Later over May 30-31, His Holiness will give an introductory teaching on The Three Objects of Refuge (kyapdro ngotro) and will also conduct the Ceremony of Generating of Bodhichitta (semkye). On May 31 morning, he will confer the Manjushri Blessing (jampalyang jenang). These teachings for the Tibetan Youth will be held in the Tsuglakhang, Dharamshala.

And on the Tibetan Buddhists’ most sacred festival on Jun 4, His Holiness will teach on Geshe Langri Thangpa’s 8 Verses of Mind Training (lojong tsik gyema) and also conduct the Ceremony for Generating Bodhichitta (semkye) in the morning in the Tsuglakhang.