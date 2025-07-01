Dalai Lama to work out a framework for continuing his reincarnation

(TibetanReview.net, Jul01’25) – The Dalai Lama said Jun 30 that a framework for continuing the institution of his reincarnation will be in place while assuring that he continued to be physically healthy. He dedicated the rest of his life to the benefit of others. The occasion was a grand event marking his Tibetan-calendar-year birthday of the fifth day of the fifth month. The event was organized by the people of the Domey province of Tibet in which he was born.

The event, held at the Tsuglakhang, the main Buddhist temple in Dharamshala, was attended by around 7,000 people who packed the entire main venue complex as well as the nearby Kirti Monastery and the public parking lot, ahead of the Jul 5 commemoration of his 90th birthday. It will kick off a “Year of Compassion”, an international series of events highlighting the exile Tibetan spiritual leader’s work and commitment for humanity, world peace, and Tibet.

Kirti Rinpoche, who led the event, presented to the Dalai Lama a special gold-and-silver crafted award consisting of a long-life vase at the base, topped successively above it by a white lotus, a globe, and a seat of sun-and-moon, over which stood an image of his Holiness. He explained the profound spiritual and other meanings symbolized by each of these exquisitely crafted mages.

“We offer this memento made of precious gold and silver to you, Your Holiness, to symbolize the numerous auspicious connections between you and us, the teacher and disciples. We offer it with joy, faith, delight, and devotion to honour you—the incomparable Great Fourteenth Dalai Lama—as ‘The Peerless Teacher of the Twenty-First Century’. Please bless us under your compassionate gaze,” Kirti Rinpoche said.

Prominent Tibetan lamas present at the event included the Sakya Gongma Rinpoché, the Gaden Tri Rinpoche, the Sakya Trizin, Taglung Matrul Rinpoché, other eminent Lamas, as well as people from other Buddhist traditions.

In his remarks at the event, Kirti Rinpoche said a representative of the Chinese Buddhist tradition, representatives of the Theravada traditions from India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Burma, as well as representatives from Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Baha’i, Judaism, Jainism, Sikhism and other religious traditions were also present.

Tibetan spiritual leaders, members of the Central Tibetan Administration and representatives of other religious traditions symbolically presented the award jointly to His Holiness, by linking themselves by holding an unusually long white silk scarf.

This was followed by Kirti Rinpoche, Kasur Jetsun Pema and Kasur Thubten Lungrig offering a mandala and three representations of the body, speech and mind of the Buddha to His Holiness. Prayers for his long life were then conducted focussing on the Song of Immortality—the extensive prayer by his two tutors.

Invited to address the event, the Dalai Lama said: “Although I am now 90 years old, I’m physically healthy and well. All these years I’ve worked for the good of Tibetans and the Dharma. I’ve also established links with people around the world and engaged in useful discussions with scientists. My life has been worthwhile. I’ve visited many other countries and met all kinds of people. I feel my life as a human being has been of benefit to the people of the world and I dedicate the rest of my life to the benefit of others.”

And then, coming to the much-anticipated issue of his reincarnation, the Dalai Lama said: “As far as the institution of the Dalai Lama is concerned, there will be a framework for it to continue. I was born in Dhomey and moved to Lhasa where I was able to study. As I already said, I think I have been able to serve the Dharma and sentient beings and I am determined to continue to do so.”

Volumes of publications on His Holiness were released on the occasion. The Chief Justice Commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, Yeshe Wangmo, released a three-volume biography of His Holiness. The Tibetan parliament Speaker, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, released a pictorial illustrating His Holiness’s life. And Sikyong Penpa Tsering released a two-volume compendium of articles and poems celebrating His Holiness’s achievements.