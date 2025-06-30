China’s Panchen given grand Tibet welcome after President Xi meeting in Beijing

(TibetanReview.net, Jun30’25) – The Chinese government appointed 11th Panchen Lama Gyaincain Norbu, who is not recognized by mainstream Tibetans, is back in Tibet on Jun 27 for his annual months-long tour. He had earlier received an earful from President Xi Jinping about the need for him to promote ethnic solidarity and stability in the territory while striving to become a locally respected religious leader who loves the Communist Party of China (CPC)-state during their Jun 6 meeting in Beijing.

China’s online Tibet new service tb.tibet.cn Jun 30 said the member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and president of the Tibet Branch of the Buddhist Association of China, arrived in Lhasa by plane and began his duties in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), including social research and religious activities.

He was stated to have been received at the Lhasa Gonggar International Airport by Sonam Nyima, member of the Standing Committee of the TAR Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department; and Drubkhang Thubten Khedrub and Salung Phun, vice chairmen of the TAR Committee of the CPPCC.

From the airport, he was stated to have moved to his residential abode Dorje Phodrang, to be given a ceremonial welcome by Liu Cang, Deputy Executive Secretary of the TAR CPC Committee, Secretary of the TAR Political and Legal Committee, and secretary of the TAR Committee of the CPPCC; along with a host of other top TAR leaders. They were stated to include Xiao Yiuzhae, TAR CPC committee member and Lhasa Municipal Committee Party Secretary; Chagra Lobsang Tenzin and Zhu Shou Kuo, Deputy Chairmen of the TAR government; and Padma Wangdue and Yu Yunkue, Deputy Chairmen of the TAR CPPCC.

Others – who extended to him a religious ceremonial welcome – were stated to include representatives from monasteries and the public, the administration officials of his palace, as well as a ceremonial procession of monks.

The grandiosity of the welcome was obviously in keeping with his China-designated role to give a semblance of religious legitimacy to a Beijing-appointed 15th Dalai Lama when the time comes. But for that, he has the arduous task to win the trust and respect from the Tibetan public, which may be one reason why he has never been reported in the Chinese media to have used the kind of foul languages employed by Beijing when referring to the current Dalai Lama.

During his Jun 6 meeting in Beijing, President Xi had called on Gyaincain Norbu to strive to become a “Living Buddha of Tibetan Buddhism with profound religious knowledge” who is “revered by both monastic and lay follower” so, apparently, as to improve his acceptability to the broad masses of the Tibetan public.