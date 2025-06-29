President Xi seeks stability from India-border Tibetan villagers

(TibetanReview.net, Jun29’25) – As an expected time for the Dalai Lama to announce a plan for his succession, most likely by reincarnation, approaches near, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attention to the situation in Tibet seems to be growing, After receiving the China-appointed 11th Panchen Lama Gyaincain Norbu – not recognized by mainstream Tibetans – in the Zhongnanhai in Beijing on Jun 6, he has written a letter to the residents of a village near Tibet’s border with India, calling on them to build a prosperous and stable border area.

Xi urged residents of a village in Tibet’s Nyingchi (Tibetan: Nyingtri) prefecture to uphold ethnic solidarity and create a happier and better life. He put forward his expectations in a reply letter to residents of the village, where he paid a visit in Jul 2021, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jun 29.

Xi has voiced hope that the villagers will, under the guidance of the Party’s policies to develop border areas and improve people’s lives, do an even better job in protecting the natural beauty of the plateau region, developing the village’s tourist brand, and contributing to building a prosperous and stable border area.

In their letter, the villagers had apparently been ordered to inform Xi that “the village has undergone new changes in recent years and villagers’ incomes have increased,” which has prompted him to say, “I feel happy for you.”

The report noted that in recent years, the village had made new achievements in developing rural tourism, strengthening the collective economy, and promoting ethnic solidarity.

Xi set foot on Gala Village in Bayi District during his Jul 2021 visit. The urban areas of the district has long been dominated by Chinese immigrant population.

Earlier, in their Jun 6 meeting, Xi was reported to have called on Gyaincain Norbu to make greater contributions to promoting ethnic solidarity, religious harmony, and the stability, development and progress of Xizang Autonomous Region, using the Sinicized name for Tibet.

China’s official Xinhua news agency Jun 8 further said: “Xi expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will carry forward the Tibetan Buddhist circle’s traditions of patriotism and religious piety, and unswervingly safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity. He also hoped that Panchen Rinpoche will diligently seek improvement in his learning, keep furthering religious studies, enhance religious attainments, and strengthen his learning and mastery of knowledge in all aspects.

“Xi hoped that Panchen Rinpoche will work actively to play a better role in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, systemically ensuring that religions in China are developed in the Chinese context, and facilitating the modernization drive in Xizang.”

Xi was also stated to have expressed the hope that “Panchen Rinpoche will remain prudent and disciplined in his personal cultivation, set an example in observing laws and religious precepts, and nurture fine moral character and noble sentiments,” obviously with the hope that he could thereby win the trust and respect of the Tibetan people in due course of time.

Gyaincain Norbu, as the “Panchen Lama”, will be tasked to give a semblance of religious legitimacy to China’s choice of its own next Dalai Lama, including by the charade of carrying out a lot drawing of the final choice from a golden urn.