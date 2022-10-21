Delhi police arrests Chinese woman disguised as a Tibetan Buddhist Nepali ‘monk’ for spying

(TibetanReview.net, Oct21’22) – Police in India’s capital Delhi are investigating a woman who had entered the country on a Chinese passport in 2019, is dressed as a Tibetan Buddhist monk (sic) with a short hair and claims to be a Nepali citizen on suspicion of being involved in anti-India activities, said several Indian media reports Oct 21.

She was reported to have been arrested from the Tibetan refugee colony at Majnu-ka-Tilla in North Delhi following a tip off. She has since been booked for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, cheating and forgery under various sections of under Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act, the hindustantimes.com Oct 21 cited the special cell of the Delhi police as saying.

The woman’s real named, confirmed from the records of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, is stated to be Cai Ruo, the name and document under which she had entered India.

Police confirmed her real identity after a Nepalese Citizen Certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her and she claimed to be a Nepali citizen.

She has been committed to a 14-day police custody and speaks English, Mandarin and Nepali, according to newsroompost.com Oct 21.

However, according to the timesnownews.com Oct 21, police said Cai Ruo conversed fluently in English with the Delhi Police personnel but did not know the Nepali language. She, in fact, speaks fluent Chinese, the police have added.

Officers did not categorically specify the kind of anti-national activities she was involved in and if she was part of any terrorist organisation or banned group, the hindustantimes.com report said.

The police said she claimed that some leaders in China’s Communist Party wanted to kill her, according to the ndtv.com Oct 21.

Ruo, through her counsel Deepak Tyagi, has moved a petition seeking officials’ permission to speak to her family members in China, said the timesnownews.com report.

The Tibetan colony at Majnu-ka-Tilla is a popular tourist destination and the Delhi government has an ongoing project, decided in Jul 2022, to develop it as a food hub.