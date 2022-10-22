Sera Jey Monastery in India to offer BA Honours degrees

(TibetanReview.net, Oct22’22) – In addition to its traditional Geshe degree programmes, the Sera Jey Monastic University for Advanced Buddhist Studies and Practice at the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe town, Mysore District of Karnataka state, will now offer BA Honours programmes, reported the UNI news service and other Indian new outlets Oct 21.

The programme was launched on Oct 21 by Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Mysore University has accorded recognition and approval to the Sera Jey Monastic University under its Specialised Programme to institute its BA Honours programmes in Ancient Tibetan Language, Ancient Philosophy and Ancient Psychology, said the UNI report.

“I strongly feel that the ancient knowledge mastered in famous Nalanda University and practiced till today in Tibetan Buddhist monasteries should have been incorporated as a discipline in modern Indian University long before,” Khandu has said.

He has said the recognition by the Mysore University will help preserve the rich Buddhist culture, tradition and language.

Referring to the Tibetan language, which is in use throughout the Buddhist Himalayan regions under different names, and which has now effectively become the language of the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism, Khandu has said: “When we lose a language, we lose the worldview, culture and knowledge of the people who spoke it, constituting a loss to all humanity. I take this opportunity to urge this august gathering here to preserve our identity, our culture and our tradition through preservation of our mother tongue. I feel that the introduction of BA Honours in Buddhist Philosophy and Studies will further our initiative of preserving and documenting our age-old languages of Himalayan region as well.”

Sera Jey Monastery, founded in Tibet’s capital Lhasa in the outskirts of the 15th century, suffered enormous destruction and decline after communist China overran and annexed Tibet in the middle of the last century. It was re-established at its current location in India in 1970’s and currently has a strength of about 3,500 monks not only from Tibet but also from India, as well as many other countries.

Khandu was also the chief guest at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sera Jey Secondary School’s affiliation with the CBSE.

The school was accorded recognition in 1995 by the Department of Education, Karnataka State, and has been affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Government of India, since 1997, noted arunachal24.in Oct 21.

It said the school has a teaching staff of 30, besides many non-teaching staff, with more than 550 students on its roll.