Thursday, April 3, 2025
Drukpa Kagyu community makes long-life offering to Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Apr03’25) – The Drukpa Kagyu community of Tibetan Buddhists made a long-life offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang, Dharamshala, on Apr 2. The ceremony was led by the Venerable Thuksey Rinpoché from Darjeeling and joined by Tulku Sangyé Dorjé and Gyarawa Rinpoché.

Among the gathering of an estimated 5,000 people at the ceremony was a Drukpa Kagyu group of monks, nuns and tokdens – monks who spend their lives in meditation retreat – numbering just over 300.

Other religious leaders present at the ceremony included Trulshik Rinpoché from Nepal, the Gyutö Khensur, the Segyu Khenpo, the Tashi Lhunpo Khenpo and the Drepung Loseling Khensur.

The prayers recited at the ceremony included lines such as “Please bless the Lama to live long; May the Lama live for 100 aeons.”

Monks dressed as dakinis performing rituals during the Long Life Prayers for His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, HP, India on April 2, 2025. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL/Ven Zamling Norbu)

Prayers made for His Holiness’s long life also said, “There is no other Pure Land like this, please remain here. There is no other throne like this, firm as Mt Meru, please remain here.”

The ceremony included the recitation of the “Prayer for the Flourishing of the Dharma”, a composition made by the Dalai Lama.

In his address to the gathering, the Dalai Lama spoke of having felt a surge of joy as he headed for the ceremony in the morning and thanked the Drukpa Kagyu community for offering these prayers for his long life. (Source: dalailama.com)

