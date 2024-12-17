Exile Tibetan parliament members lobby for Tibet-support from Indian lawmakers

(TibetanReview.net, Dec17’24) –As India and China look to normalize their bilateral ties in a series of moves that began with the Oct 21 deal to disengage their troops from the years-long eastern Ladakh standoff, and their Special Representatives are set to meet in Beijing on Dec 18 in the next phase of this process, members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) have been busy meeting with Indian lawmakers to lobby for support for their national cause.

The objective of their Tibet advocacy initiative in New Delhi was to raise awareness about the serious challenges faced by the Tibetan people under the Chinese Communist regime, express gratitude to the government and people of India for their hospitality and in hosting His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibetan refugees since 1959, and encourage Indian Parliamentarians to join the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), said the TPiE in a report posted on the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Dec 17.

In their meetings with the above political leaders from the different political parties and states, the TPiE members have presented an eight-point appeal letter seeking recognition of Tibet as an occupied nation, and support for dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama or elected Tibetan leaders to resolve the Tibet-China conflict under the Middle Way Policy, which seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet under China’s constitution.

The appeal called for the initiation of studies on the environmental impact of China’s exploitation of Tibet’s resources and its contribution to global climate change under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The appeal also said independent human rights organisations must be granted access to monitor the human rights situation in Tibet; that UN Special Rapporteurs should be invited to visit the territory.

It said China must release all Tibetan political prisoners, including Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, and cease policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan culture, language, and religion.

The appeal urged for the establishment of a national legislative framework to combat China’s authoritarianism and disinformation campaigns, which threaten democratic institutions and global stability.

And it urged the Indian lawmakers to raise awareness and express concerns about human rights violations in Tibet on all available platforms.

The delegation of 29 TPiE members, led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and divided into six committees, met with one Union Minister, 20 members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, representing eight different political parties from 16 states, as well as various other dignitaries, the report said.





The first committee, led by the speaker, met with Lok Sabha MPs Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera (BJP), Pradeep Purohit (BJP), Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi BJP), Vijay Baghel (BJP), Nisith Pramanik (former Minister of state, BJP), Jyotsna Charandas Mahant (Congress), and Brijmohan Agrwal (BJP).

The second committee, led by the Deputy Speaker, met with Lok Sabha MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP, the Convener of the APIPFT), Kriti Devi Debbarman (BJP), Rajkumar Roat (Bharat Adivasi Party), Sudama Prasad (Communist Party of India), Kali Charan Singh (BJP), Bhojraj Nag (BJP), Alfred Kanngam Arthur (Congress), Saleng A Sangma (Congress), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (Zoram People’s Movement), Sudhakar Singh (RJD), and Ziaur Rahman Barq (Samajwadi Party). The committee also met with Basant, former member of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The third committee met with Rajya Sabha MPs Harsh Mahajan (BJP) and Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj (BJP).

The fourth committee a met with Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party).

The fifth committee met with Lok Sabha MPs Parshottam Rupala (a former Union Minister, BJP), and Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel (BJP), as well as Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh (Congress).

And the sixth committee met with Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, BJP) and Doraisamy Raja (the General Secretary of the CPI).