Famed Tibetan King’s Nepali queen no longer in home country’s national luminaries list

(TibetanReview.net, Jan22’26) – Bhrikuti, Bhelsa Tritsun in Tibetan, is no longer in Nepal’s list of national luminaries because there was no proper research on her despite the fact that her contribution to Buddhism and Buddhist culture in Tibet as the first consort of its 33rd King Songtsen Gampo (618-549AD) is well established, reported risingnepaldaily.com Jan 21.

Now a case is being made for her inclusion on the basis of Nepal’s ex post facto view of Tibet’s history in light of Kathmandu’s current so-called One China policy stand.

Recognising her importance as a bearer of Nepal’s Buddhist culture and a symbol of peace, the Government of Nepal had honoured Bhrikuti as a national figure in 1955. However, she was removed from the list of national luminaries in 2017, and many in the country may still not be aware of it, the report said.

The basis of her removal was stated to be that The Study Report on National Luminary Princess Bhrikuti, published by the Bhrikuti Memorial Academy in July 2023, prepared under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, stated that in Chinese history there is no single, unified account of Bhrikuti’s life in Nepal, and Nepal’s historical records also lack detailed information.

The report said proper research and study were not conducted, with Nepali historians and writers producing accounts that included hypothetical narratives.

Subsequent studies were stated to have revealed detailed information about Princess Bhrikuti, the daughter of King Udaya Deva and Queen Bhadrawati Devi. Besides, King Songtsen Gampo, in his Tibetan text Mani Kabum, Volume Ka, has mentioned King Udaya Deva as Bhrikuti’s father, the report noted.

Biswo Ulak, President of the Bhrikuti Memorial Academy, has said that Bhrikuti’s name was removed from among the other 17 national luminaries, without any definitive reason, after the country became a republic.

Nepal Princess Bhrikuti Devi, known to Tibetans as Bhelsa Tritsun, is traditionally considered to have been the first wife of the emperor of Tibet, Songtsen Gampo.

* * *

The report then sought to paint a Sinicized history of Tibet by saying Nepali Buddhism was preserved through Bhrikuti’s dowry in China, which helped China organise the first World Buddhist Conference. Ulak has said Nepal would be able to organise the 3rd World Buddhist Conference, with a suggestion that Bhritkuti role could be highlighted then.

In order to revive Bhritkuti’s legacy, the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development of Bagmati Province was stated to be going to reconstruct her historic birthplace in a Lichhivi style in Khopasi, Panauti Municipality-10, Kavre.

Under the multiyear programme, Rs. 10 million has been allocated from the Rs. 30 million budget for the fiscal year 2025/26. The Urban Development and Housing Office of Dhulikhel under the provincial ministry will carry out the reconstruction of Bhrikuti’s birth home, the report said.

On Jan 15, the 1402nd birth anniversary of Bhrikuti was stated to have been celebrated in Panauti 10, Khopasi, at the joint initiative of Khopasi Youth Club and Nara Singh Math.