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Final lists out for Exile Tibetan parliament election due on Apr 26

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(TibetanReview.net, Mar18’26) – Ahead of the final poll on Apr 26, the Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) announced today the lists of candidates for the election to the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The lists include the names of those who won the highest number of votes for the election of candidates for the final poll, excluding those who withdrew, if any, with the addition of those who have volunteered to stand for the election.

For the lists of the names of candidates, visit: https://tibet.net/election-commission-announces-final-candidates-for-18th-tibetan-parliament-in-exile-2026-2027/

Announcing the lists at a press briefing, the election commission said that in order to enable voters to make informed choices, the names and brief biographies of the shortlisted candidates will be made available on its official website (https://tibetanelection.net/).

There are 20 candidates for each of the three historical provinces of Tibet for their 10 seats each, four for each of the five religious or religious school constituencies for their two seats each, four for North and South Americas constituency for its two seats, four for the Europe and South Africa constituency for its two seats, and two for the Australasia (excluding India, Nepal and Bhutan) constituency for its one seat, in addition to the voluntary candidates.

The lists show that there are only three voluntary candidates in this election, namely Tsangdrag Tashi for a Dotoe constituency seat, Tenzin Chimey Nubpa for a North and South Americas constituency seat, and Karma Choekyi for a Europe and South Africa constituency seat.

There will be no final poll for the Sikyong election as Penpa Tsering has been declared re-elected on the basis of the more than 60% votes won by him in the preliminary poll held last month.

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