Former Tibet vice chairman gets suspended death sentence for corruption

(TibetanReview.net, Jul09’25) – Wang Yong, a former vice chairman of the Chinese government of Tibet Autonomous Region has on Jul 8 received the death sentence, with a two-year reprieve, after being tried for accepting bribes during his years of service there as well as in the other parts of the PRC, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jul 8.

The report said Wang (born Mar 1971), also a former member of the leading Party members group of the regional government, was also stripped of his political rights for life, and all of his personal property will be confiscated, citing a decision made by a court in central China’s Hunan Province following an open court hearing on May 15.

The report cited the court statement as saying that between 2007 and 2023, Wang took advantage of his various positions, including those with local bureaus of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, to benefit others on project contracting, and accepted bribes worth over 271 million yuan (about 37.9 million US dollars) in return.

The court was stated to have decided that Wang’s offence had caused particularly serious losses to the interests of the state and the people. Nevertheless, he was given a lenient sentence due to several mitigating factors, including that he had provided leads to other major cases, shown remorse, and actively returned illicit gains, the report added.

His public trial was attended by over 40 people’s representatives, political consultative conference members, journalists, and members of the public, noted trendingonweibo.com Jul 8. He was put under investigation in Jan 2024.

The report said Wang had leveraged his positions – including as the head of the Policy and Regulation Department of the Civil Aviation Administration of the Southwest Region, Party Secretary and Director of the Civil Aviation Safety Supervision Bureau of Guizhou, and Party Secretary and Chairman of the Guizhou Airport Group Co., Ltd., as well as in his position as the commander of the third-phase expansion project of the Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport – to earn his bribes.

“He utilized these positions and the convenience and authority they afforded to help certain units and individuals secure engineering contracts, illegally accepting a total of over 271 million yuan in bribes,” the report added.