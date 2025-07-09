US House committee greets Dalai Lama on 90th birthday, condemns China’s cultural genocide in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’25) – While China has sought to demonise the Dalai Lama for no real reason at all, condemning the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for greeting him on his 90th birthday on Jul 6, the US House Select Committee on China too has, in an act of celebrating the event, issued “a very happy birthday” wishes to the exile spiritual leader of Tibet, calling him a global icon of peace, compassion, and wisdom.

A press release from the select committee Jul 6 said its Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also condemned Beijing’s ongoing repression in Tibet.

The press release, issued by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and Chinese Communist Party, said:

“We join with Tibetan Americans and Tibetans around the world in wishing a very happy birthday to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, a global icon of peace, compassion, and wisdom.

“In the face of Beijing’s attempts toward cultural genocide, Orwellian surveillance, and interference in centuries-old Tibetan religious traditions, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is an incredible force for peace, justice, and religious freedom.” The release further said: “We condemn the CCP’s actions against Tibetans in Tibet and around the world and reiterate that the CCP has no place in the succession process of His Holiness. Beijing must peacefully resolve the Tibet issue in the interest of the Tibetan community.”