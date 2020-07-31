India aims for 1 million Covid-19 tests/day in medium term as cases skyrocket

(TibetanReview.net, Jul31’20) – Covid-19 cases in India have seen record sharp increases in recent days as the government further unlocked virus curbs in a bid to revive the economy while also working to increase testing. The country is to carry out a record 600,000 tests on Jul 31 and aims to increase its capacity to 1 million tests per day in the medium term.

Meanwhile the tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were a record 55,078 new cases and 779 new deaths in the country during the past 24 hours as of Jul 31at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,638,870 cases and 35,747 deaths.

A total of 1,057,805, or 64.54 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 545,318.

This is the ninth consecutive day the number of cases increased by more than 45,000.

India is now adding more than 100,000 cases every two days to its Covid-19 tally.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 55,078, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 37,223.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, and India now has the fifth highest number of deaths from the pandemic, overtaking Italy. Only the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Nine states, namely Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Gujarat, each have more reported than 50,000 infections so far.

Ten other states, namely Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh; Odisha, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Jharkhand each have reported more than 10,000 so far.

Besides, there were twelve states and Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Chandigarh.

Finally, there were four other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Only Lakshadweep does not have any covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 14,165 (↑282), followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, and so on..

Among Tibetans in India and Nepal, there has been a total of 71 infections so far, of whom seven were active, 62 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Jul 31.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged part the 17.31 million mark to reach 17,312,025 while a total of 673,527had died as of Jul 31 at 02:05:16 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Chile, UK, … China in that order.

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the USA, Brazil, the UK, Mexico, India, Italy, France, Spain, Peru, Iran, Russia, … China in that order.

By Blogsdna