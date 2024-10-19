India calls out China’s non-transparent subsidies that stifle competition at WTO meet

(TibetanReview.net, Oct19’24) –While India’s border problem with China is serious enough to render it a hindrance to the normalization of their overall bilateral ties, the former also has grave concerns over the business practices of the latter. The country has made known this fact during a WTO meeting. Indian officials pointed out that China’s policies not only affect Indian exporters but also threaten the stability of the broader international trading system, reported the psuconnect.in Oct 19.

The officials have put under scrutiny China’s non-transparent subsidies that lead to an influx of low-priced, inferior goods into the country, adversely affecting local industries.

The report said India strongly criticized China’s trade policies, labelling them as unfair and harmful to equitable global trade practices, raising issues related to China’s state subsidies, intellectual property violations, and market access barriers that hinder Indian businesses.

India’s position was stated to reflect increasing frustration with China’s aggressive trade tactics that disrupt competition. Its officials have noted that these policies not only impact Indian exporters but also pose a threat to the stability of the wider international trading system.

During the discussions, India called for enhanced transparency and accountability from China, urging the WTO to address practices that breach trade agreements. The Indian delegation highlighted the necessity for a level playing field and advocated for reforms within the WTO to ensure that all member countries comply with fair trade practices, the report noted.

The ongoing dialogue at the WTO was stated to underscore the rising tensions in international trade, particularly among major economies, with India reflecting its commitment to assert its rights on the global stage.