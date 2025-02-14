India enhances security for Dalai Lama following intelligence input

(TibetanReview.net, Feb14’25) – As China keeps busying itself towards appointing its own next Dalai Lama, despite its atheist lack of qualification for any such inherently religious exercise of great solemnity, India has decided to ramp up security to its current Tibetan Buddhist throneholder following intelligence input.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday (Feb 13) provided a Z-category security to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, based on intelligence threat assessments, reported indiatoday.in, and numerous other reports, Feb 13. It said the Dalai Lama’s security has been upgraded based on the threat assessment report given by the Intelligence Bureau.

Under this enhanced security arrangement, the 89-year-old spiritual leader of Tibet will get a total of 33 security personnel, including armed static guards stationed at his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala city, with personal security officers providing round-the-clock protection and commandos forming an armed escort in shifts, the report noted.

Additionally, trained drivers and surveillance personnel will be on duty at all times to ensure his safety, the report added.

The report said that over the years, intelligence reports had indicated potential threats to Dalai Lama’s life from various entities, including China-backed actors, making his protection a top priority for Indian authorities.

Following China’s announcement and reiterations of plans to appoint his “reincarnation” over the past many years, the Dalai Lama made clear his intention to provide clarity on the matter, including whether and where he will be reincarnated, in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist traditions after he turns 90, which will be on Jul 6 this year.

The Z-category security is provided by commandos from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Dalai Lama was previously under the protection of the Himachal Pradesh Police and other security agencies, noted the ANI news service Feb 13.

The Z-category security is the third highest level security protocol in India. These are named as X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus and the Special Protection Group (SPG).