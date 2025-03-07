India sees China-hand in Tibetan asylee in Australia’s Dalai Lama threat

(TibetanReview.net, Mar07’25) – India has put a Tibetan residing in Adelaide, Australia, under a prohibitory order under its new criminal code called Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) after he issued an online video threat calling for the assassination of the exile spiritual leader of Tibet and sabotage of the Tibetan administration in exile, allegedly as a tool of China.

An asylee from China-ruled Tibet, Senge, known online as Gangser, had made his threats in a bitterness-spewing online video post, accusing the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Dharamshala, of betraying Tibet by seeking autonomy, not independence. The CTA strongly condemned his action and vowed to pursue legal actions against him. Eight major exile Tibetan NGOs in Sep 2024 also condemned his action as a “terrorist behaviour”.

The Kangra district administration has cited various violations of the BNS by Senge, including waging war against India and acts causing public nuisance and community disturbance. It has booked him under various sections of the BNS, reported news18.com Mar 4.

The report suggested that one reason why India upgraded the security details of the Dalai Lama last month to Z, the third highest level in the country’s security protocols, was the threat from Senge.

Top intelligence sources reveal that the government considers this threat to Dalai Lama with utmost seriousness due to its international implications, the report said.

The Dalai Lama is under threat from an Australian citizen of Tibetan origin named Singe (Senge). He has issued threats on social media, specifically Facebook, calling for the assassination of the Dalai Lama, comparing the act to the assassination of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, the report said.

The report cited intelligence sources as saying, “There is concern that harm to the Dalai Lama would not only devastate the Tibetan community but also severely damage India’s global reputation. This incident follows a pattern of China allegedly using individuals of Tibetan origin to sow discord within the exile community.”