India speaks of ‘some notable developments’ in bilateral ties with China as their foreign ministers met

(TibetanReview.net, Feb22’25) – India’s foreign minister has met with his Chinese counterpart on Feb 21 in South Africa and said there has been “some notable developments” made between the two nations in a bid to improve relations.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ summit in Johannesburg, their first in-person meeting since the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November, reported bloomberg.com and a number of Indian news outlets Feb 21.

“The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg provided an opportunity to meet CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China this morning on its sidelines,” Jaishankar said in his X post.

The meeting lasted about 30 minutes and the two ministers discussed “developments in bilateral relations since their last meeting in November, specifically management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, resumption of pilgrimage, trans-border rivers, flight connectivity and travel facilitation,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, has told reporters Feb 21. They have also exchanged views about the G-20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The G-20 meeting was stated to have been marred by the US’s snub of the event, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio declining to attend it in protest at what he said was an attempt by South Africa to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and tackle climate change.