Timely snow, rain eases fear of dry summer in Dharamshala

(TibetanReview.net, Feb22’25) – After experiencing an unusually dry winter with an alarming 80% precipitation deficit in January and February, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh were blanketed in fresh snowfall on Thursday (Feb 20), transforming the region into a picturesque winter wonderland, reported weather.com Feb 20.

The report said that in the case of Kangra and adjoining districts of Himachal Pradesh, which includes Dharamshala, the arrival of fresh precipitation has renewed hope for replenishing the region’s water reserves and alleviating the ongoing precipitation deficit. Tourists and locals alike are stated to be embracing the much-awaited winter revival.

The report said fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate snowfall and rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, were expected over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Feb 20. It added that heavy snowfall was also likely at isolated locations in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, isolated to scattered light to moderate snowfall and rainfall were stated to be expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from Feb 24 to 26.

The MeT office was stated to have issued an orange alert for four Himachal Pradesh districts—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorms in the coming days.

From Thursday (Feb 20) midnight to Friday afternoon, light to moderate snowfall was stated to be likely in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

The weather office has also predicted rain and snowfall at isolated places in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti districts, and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on Feb 21, 22, and 24.