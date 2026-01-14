Indian MP to propose setting up a Buddhist university at Dharamshala

(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’26) – An Indian lawmaker has on Jan 12 broached the idea of taking up in parliament the setting up of a Buddhist university at Dharamshala, which he represents as the member of its Lok Sabha chamber from the Kangra-Chamba constituency. Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj made the proposal while visiting the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) at Dharamshala, reported tribuneindia.com Jan 14.

Accompanied by a delegation which included the BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, district BJP president Sachin Sharma, state media co-in-charge Advocate Vishwa Chakshu and former Dharamshala Mayor Onkar Singh Nehria, Dr Bhardwaj has spoken of the fact that he represents a parliamentary constituency where the 14th Dalai Lama resides.

Speaking at a meeting with the Standing Committee members of the TPiE, Dr Bhardwaj has described Dalai Lama as a global symbol of peace, compassion and non-violence. He assured the Tibetan leadership that he would advocate their concerns before the Central Government whenever assistance or support was required by them, the report said.

Dr Bhardwaj has also underlined the point that India–Tibet relations were rooted in human values, culture and spirituality. He has noted that India has consistently extended respect, security and a sense of belonging to the Tibetan community.

In their turn, the TPiE leaders members have expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Indian people, stating that the survival and continued existence of the Tibetan community in exile has been possible due to India’s support. They have described India as a constant source of hope for Tibet.

At their meeting’s conclusion, Dr Bhardwaj has announced his intention to pursue a proposal in Indian Parliament for setting up a Buddhist university at Dharamsala to provide an institutional framework for Buddhist philosophy, peace and compassion.