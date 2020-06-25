India’s Covid-19 cases seen likely to flatten between Jul-end and Aug-beginning

(TibetanReview.net, Jun25’20) – The growth in Covid-19 cases in India appears to be likely to flatten in the end of July or beginning of August but dropping guard after that could lead to a second wave, Director Randeep Guleria of IIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has said in an interview with the IANS news service Jun 25. He has said the focus should be on hotspots, which contribute between 70 -80 per cent of cases, noting that 10 cities accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the cases.

Meanwhile India’s Ministry of Health Ministry tally shows that the country had a record 16,922 new cases and 418 new deaths in the past 24 hours as at 8AM on Jun 25, taking their totals to 473,105 cases and 14,894 deaths.

A total of 278,697, or 57.43 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 186,514.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The 12 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 142,900 cases after 3,890 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi with 70,390 (↑3,788) cases, Tamil Nadu with 67,468 (↑2,865) cases, Gujarat with 28,943 (↑572) cases, Uttar Pradesh 17,557 (↑664), Rajasthan 16,009 (↑382), West Bengal 15,173 (↑445), Madhya Pradesh with 12,448 (↑187) cases, Haryana with 12,010 (↑490) cases, Telangana 10,444 (↑891), Andhra Pradesh 10,331 (↑329), and Karnataka 10,118 (↑397).

Below them were 10 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Bihar 8,209 (↑56), Jammu & Kashmir 6,422 (↑186), Assam 6,198 (↑367), Odisha 5,752 (↑282), Punjab 4,627 (↑230), Kerala 3,603 (↑152), Uttarakhand 2,623 (↑88), Chattisgarh 2,419 (↑57), Jharkhand 2,207 (↑22), and Tripura 1,259 (↑0).

And then there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Manipur 970 (↑49), Goa 951 (↑42), Ladakh 941 (↑9), Himachal Pradesh 806 (↑31), Puducherry 461 (↑59), Chandigarh 420 (↑2), Nagaland 347 (↑17), Arunachal Pradesh 158 (↑10), and Mizoram 142 (↑0).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 84 (↑5), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 56 (↑6), and Meghalaya 46 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 6,739 (↑208), followed by Delhi 2,365 (↑64), Gujarat 1,735 (↑25), Tamil Nadu 866 (↑33), Uttar Pradesh 596 (↑8), West Bengal 591 (↑11), Madhya Pradesh 534 (↑9), Rajasthan 375 (↑10), Telangana 225 (↑5), Haryana 188 (↑10), Karnataka 164 (↑14), Andhra Pradesh 124 (↑5), Punjab 113 (↑8), Jammu & Kashmir 88 (↑1), Bihar 57 (↑1), Uttarakhand 35 (↑5), Kerala 22 (↑0), Odisha 17(↑0), Chattisgarh 12 (↑0), Jharkhand 11 (↑0), Assam 9 (↑0), Puducherry 9 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 8 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 2 (↑1), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Six States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Delhi has just overtaken Mumbai to become becoming India’s worst-hit city. Epidemiologists have said the spurt in cases in Delhi was mainly on account of increased testing, reported timesofindia.com Jun 25.

Of the total of more than 70,000 cases in Delhi, almost 40,000 were detected in the last two weeks, reported indianexpress.com Jun 25.

Delhi has now decided to undertake a door-to-door surveillance for early detection of the disease and minimise the spread. The survey will start on Jun 27 and cover about 4.5 million households of nearly 20 million people by Jul 6. The task will be undertaken by teams of around 1,000 to 1,500 in each of the city’s 11 districts, depending on the size of a district.

Of the 31 new cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, three were in Kangra whose total now stands at 211, the second highest in the state after Hamirpur with 221.

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has reported a total of 38 cases in India, Nepal and Bhutan, of which 19 were active while 17 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA has also reported a total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases has surged past the 9.44 million mark to reach 9,440,535 while a total of 482,923 had died as of Jun 25 at 2:03:47 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 166,762 new cases and 5,116 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,381,369), Brazil (1,188,631), Russia (613,148), India (473,105) … China (84,673).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (121,979), Brazil (53,830), UK (43,165), Italy (34,644), France (29,734), Spain (28,327), Mexico (24,324), India (14,894) … China (4,640).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

