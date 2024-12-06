India’s Modi discusses Bhutan’s Gelephu urban development plan with visiting King

(TibetanReview.net, Dec06’24) –As China pushes its efforts to establish diplomatic ties with Bhutan amid talks to settle their border issue, visiting Bhutan King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Dec 5.

Modi and the king discussed progress in the implementation of the latter’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) Special Administrative Region, which is located close to the border with India, and how India and Bhutan can work on the project for the betterment of the two peoples and the region, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 6.

According to Bhutan, the GMC is an innovative urban development project that integrates economic growth with mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability.

“Prime Minister reassured His Majesty of India’s continued support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being in Bhutan and also the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between the two countries,” a joint statement issued after their meeting was quoted as saying.

The joint statement was stated to refer to India and Bhutan’s unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterised by mutual understanding, trust and exceptional cooperation at all levels. The discussions were stated to have been held in a spirit of profound friendship, and reflected the strong historical ties, goodwill and understanding that exist between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar was stated to have welcomed the king and to have also called on him later to discuss bilateral issues.

On Dec 6 morning, the King visited the Swayambhu and then the Buddhist landmark Baudhanath in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, having landed there from New Delhi. He offered prayers at Baudhanath and spent about half an hour at Swayambhu, taking in the panoramic views of the Kathmandu Valley, reported english.khabarhub.com Dec 6.

Bhutan has so far not responded to several major international media reports saying China has been building new border security villages in its territory bordering Tibet.