Dharamshala facing potential drinking water crisis due to lack of rain

(TibetanReview.net, Dec06’24) –It has not rained for the past more than two months while there is lesser snow in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges, potentially affecting the drinking water supply in the Dharamshala region, reported the tribuneindia.com Dec 5, citing sources in the state’s water supply department. The development has raised focus on suggestion that check dams be built for ensuring a more stable water supply system.

The report cited sources in the Jal Shakti Department as saying that if it does not rain in the next one week or so, the residents of Dharamshala might have to face cut in drinking water supply.

The sources have also said that the problem is likely to become acute in the coming months due to lesser snow in Dhauladhar mountain ranges.

Drinking water for Dharamshala city is stated to be sourced from Bhated and Gajj rivers flowing from Dhauladhar mountain ranges. And the water discharge in Bhated river has reduced to about half while, thankfully, Gajj river still has enough water to sustain supply to Dharamshala city, the report cited the sources as saying.

The city’s daily water supply stands at nine million litres per day, with the majority of the drinking water schemes being gravity based and sourced from the two rivers.

The report cited local resident as saying they had not experienced such a long dry spell in their lifetime in the region.

Most of the water supply systems in the hill areas of Himachal Pradesh are sourced from surface water sources such as rivers and stream. Due to the changing rain patterns, experts have been suggesting that the Jal Shakti Department should rely on small check dams on rivers and streams as source for drinking water schemes.

The old designs of directly sourcing water from natural rivers and streams was facing challenges due to lesser snow in higher reaches of mountains and changing rain patterns, the report said.