Lawmakers from six countries join Tibetans to celebrate 36th Dalai Lama Nobel Peace Prize anniversary

(TibetanReview.net, Dec11’25) – Lawmakers from six countries across continents – the Czech Republic, France, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji – joined the Tibetan people in celebrating the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang in Dharamsala, India, on Dec 10, which also marks the world Human Rights Day. They expressed admiration and support for the values espoused by the Dalai Lama and solidarity with the Tibetan people in their struggle to preserve their identity, reaffirming it at a press conference after the anniversary event.

At the press conference, Czech MP Jitka Seitlová called her delegation’s visit a demonstration of support for the Tibetan people’s right to preserve their religion, culture, and identity. She said visiting during the year of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday was a great privilege, adding His Holiness is not only a spiritual leader but a global guide whose teachings are needed by the world.

Seitlová, Vice President of the Czech Senate, was accompanied by Senator Jiří Růžička, Senator Přemysl Rabas, and Senator Břetislav Rychlík, as well as Matyáš Nataniel Barotek (Advisor to the Vice-President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic), Jiří Krbec (Director of the International Relations Department of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic), and interpreter Zdeněk Hofman.

The Czech delegation also included Deputy Pavel Žáček; Deputy Head of Mission Kateřina Petersen (Czech Embassy, New Delhi); Kateřina Bursíková Jacques (Member of the Czech Tibet Support Group); actress Eva Holubová (Member of the Czech Tibet Support Group); Martin Hála (Sinologist, Director, and member of Sinopsis); Kateřina Procházková (Analyst, media coordinator, and member of Sinopsis); David Gardas (Sinologist, analyst, and member of Sinopsis); cameraman Jiří Kubík; film editor and sound engineer Jiří Strnad; and Jana Vaclavíková (Journalist at the public Czech Radio news service).

Australian MP Barbara Pocock reaffirmed that her country’s parliament maintains a principled and consistent stance on human rights issues and supports the rights of Tibetans, both inside Tibet and in the diaspora, to live free from external interference, harassment, and intimidation.

She was accompanied by MP Kate Chaney, and MP Sarah Jane Witty, along with their spouses.

New Zealand MP Greg Fleming emphasised that his visit was intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Tibetan people, asserting that Tibetans have the right to transmit their culture and history to younger generations and the right to live freely in their ancestral homeland. He further stressed that the Government of the People’s Republic of China must not be permitted to interfere in the selection of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

Fleming was accompanied by MP Duncan Alexander Webb.

Chilean MP Vlado Mirosevic noted that while Santiago maintains generally positive relations with China across trade, education, and other sectors, he supports His Holiness’ vision of peaceful dialogue, adding “Such dialogue is essential for both the Tibetan and Chinese peoples.”

Mirosevic was accompanied by Deputy Ana María Gazmuri; Deputy Tomás René Hirsch; Deputy Luis Malla; and members of the Chilean Friends of Tibet: Bárbara Salinas, Catalina Salinas, and Fernando Salinas.

French MP Samantha Cazebonne called her participation a clear expression of support for the Tibet cause and reaffirmed France’s commitment to the peaceful aspirations of the Tibetan people. At the anniversary event, she had said the Tibetan culture, resilience, and spiritual strength enrich humanity.

Fijian MP Virendra Lal highlighted the fact that language is not only a means of communication but also the foundation of a people’s identity, that collective efforts were essential to uphold these universal values.

The delegations from the Pacific Islands were accompanied by Dr. Zoë Bedford from the Australia Tibet Council, joined by a team from ABC News.

The anniversary event was also held at Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh and Chief Minister Minister Pema Khandu paid glowing tributes to the Tibetan spiritual leader in an X post, describing him as a “true beacon of peace” whose message of compassion, harmony and non-violence continues to inspire the world, reported PTI news agency Dec 10.

The event was also observed at Thupten Gatseling Monastery in capital Itanagar, where Mr Tarh Tarak, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission, and who also serves as President of the Himalayan Suraksha Manch, said His Holiness’ commitment to universal brotherhood, peace and non-violence continues to inspire people worldwide, reported arunachal24.in Dec 10.

Tarak has also announced that the All India Tibet Support Group, under the Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India, had unanimously resolved to offer Tenshug (Long Life Prayer Ceremony) to His Holiness on Mar 11, 2026, from Arunachal Pradesh.

The anniversary was observed by Tibetan communities across the free world. Notably, in Japan’s capital Tokyo, the Tibetan community, joined by representatives of 11 other nations, marked the 77th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Dec 7.

Some 200 participants from Myanmar, Cambodia, Belarus, Taiwan, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia, Hong Kong, mainland China, North Korea, and Ukraine staged a protest rally outside the Chinese embassy, and took out a march through Aoyama, Omotesandō, and Shibuya, chanting for freedom and democracy, witnessed by tens of thousands of passersby, including local residents and tourists, said the Office of Tibet, Washington, DC, in a Tibet.net report Dec 9.