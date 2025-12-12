China-appointed Panchen’s Dalai Lama-reincarnation remarks condemned

(TibetanReview.net, Dec12’25) – Although lacking legitimacy, Gyaincain Norbu, the man chosen by China as the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet over the already recognized reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, abducted and disappeared by the latter over 30 years ago, has said Dec 8 that the 15th Dalai Lama should also be installed only with Beijing’s recognition and approval. The India-headquartered Tibetan Youth Congress, which campaigns for the restoration of an independent Tibet, condemned the remark on Dec 12, contending that Gyaincain Norbu, a false Panchen Lama, had been coerced to make it.

Tibetan Buddhism holds that spiritually enlightened masters are able to determine their own rebirth and do so in order to serve sentient beings, including for the purpose of carrying forward works already underway in their previous lives. However, China has launched a drive to Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism and says reincarnations of Tibetan “living Buddhas” under its rule should only take place in Chinese territory and must be approved at every stage by the party-state as per its laws.

Gyaincain Norbu has been campaigning to institutionalise the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism during his extended visits to Tibet. As a part of it, he has spoken at a symposium on the “Living Buddha” reincarnation system in Tibetan Buddhism held in Shigatse City, stressing that the reincarnation must adhere to the principle of law-based management.

Only when reincarnation is carried out in compliance with laws and regulations – especially the Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism – can the effectiveness and purity of the reincarnation system of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism be genuinely safeguarded, China’s online Tibet news service eng.tibet.cn Dec 11 cited him as saying.

While not mentioning the Dalai Lama specifically, he has stressed that the whole process, from discovery to enthronement, must comply with Chinese laws, with apparently no consideration for the wishes and intentions of the reincarnating lama.

The search for and identification of reincarnated soul boy must adhere to the important principles of “conducting domestic searches, drawing lots from the golden urn, and obtaining approval from the central government”, and must absolutely reject interference or manipulation by any external organization or individual, he has said.

Giving religious traditions only a supporting role in the whole process, Gyaincain Norbu has said: “It is imperative to uphold the Party’s leadership. Only by adhering to the leadership of the CPC and continuously enhancing the law-based governance of religious affairs can we guarantee the sound inheritance of Tibetan Buddhism and earn the heartfelt support of the broad mass of believers.”

The symposium was stated to have been chaired by Dupkang Tupden Kedup, vice chairman of the TAR Committee of the CPPCC, with the attendance of Chang Zang, resident vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, Tsonlo Champa Kedup and Salung Phunlha, vice chairpersons of the TAR Committee of the CPPCC, and Sertri Choskyi Lodrup Gyatso, vice chairman of the Qinghai Committee of the CPPCC.

* * *

Gyaincain Norbu was reported to have made the same points when he addressed a gathering the following day at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Shigatse City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his enthronement by China. It was attended by representatives from Tibetan Buddhist circles in TAR, as well as representatives from Tibetan Buddhist communities in Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces, reported China’s officials Xinhua news agency Dec 9, citing Xizang Daily (previously Tibet Daily), the regional party mouthpiece.

Lin Rui, deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has said at the gathering that the CPC Central Committee attached great importance to the well-being of the “Panchen Rinpoche”, noting that General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping had received visits from him twice and expressed his earnest expectations.

“We will remain committed to the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation and provide active guidance to Tibetan Buddhism so that it can adapt to socialist society, contributing to its sound development and the religious, social, and ethnic harmony,” the report quoted Chang Zang as having said in the previous day’s symposium.

* * *

Following reports of the Gyaincain Norbu’s remarks, Dharamshala-headquartered Tibetan Youth Congress issued a statement on Dec 12, saying China and Gyaincain Norbu had no authority or right to interfere in this matter and called the latter a victim of coercion.

It referred to the Dalai Lama’s statement at the opening ceremony of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference on Jul 2 this year in Dharamshala, reiterating his position that the main responsibility for the process of recognising his reincarnation rests with the trustees of his Gaden Phodrang Trust.

The group called Gyaincain Norbu a false Panchen Lama, indoctrinated with communist ideology to interfere in matters related to the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.