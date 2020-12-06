Letter: Kaydor’s campaign tour a Covid-19 risk?

The news of Kaydor testing positive for coronavirus is not only sad but also a warning to other Sikyong candidates to be responsible and mindful of the dangers they pose in attending election rallies and meetings. Interestingly, one Sikyong candidate recently said that one of the reasons for not travelling to solicit votes from the public within the Indian sub-continent and abroad is because of the dangers posed by the covid-19 situation.

In July, “in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation” the Department of Religion and Culture, CTA, issued a circular urging the Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, institutions and the general public “to observe select prayers and rituals to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Tibetan community and worldwide”. Offering prayers is one thing but if Kaydor had not travelled these past months to get votes from the public he would not have tested positive for covid-19. So “in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation”, the CTA should investigate who allowed him to visit and campaign in the Tibetan settlements around Dehradun area and in Majnu ka Tilla in Delhi? He should now be banned from visiting the Tibetan settlements in south India to campaign and put public lives at risk.

The question is will his boss and current Sikyong Lobsang Sangay has the moral courage to ask the CTA Department of Health to investigate and ban him? Most unlikely. There are reports that Lobsang Sangay has put his lackey in various Tibetan settlements and offices to do his bid and siding with Kaydor’s election is one of the favours they have to do. This is disgusting. Tibetans should vote for the next Sikyong who is honest, transparent and has genuine interest of the Tibetan people and nation. The Sikyong must show practical examples of how much they respect and follow the wishes of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Shouting empty praises and organising official functions to show gratitude to His Holiness, anybody can do. The truth is: “Action speaks louder than words”.

Sincerely yours,

Tenzin Damdul