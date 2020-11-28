Letter: What is Lobsang Sangay’s legacy?

The claim recently made by Lobsang Sangay that he is the first CTA head to visit the White House “in the last six decades” has not only shocked Tibetans world over but even foreigners like the respected Mr Todd Stein, a former senior adviser to the US Under-Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, who felt compelled to put the record straight by writing on twitter, “that’s the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, not the White House” https://www.facebook.com/888770510/posts/10164433165205511/?extid=0&d=n

But some media in India and the West were too excited and quick to report his “historic feat” story which they will now realise or must have already realised is not true. One could easily google the White House map to verify the facts. How embarrassing for Lobsang Sangay and those poor boys and girls working under him at Tibet.net in CTA Dharamsala for their sensationally misleading report and press release. Will they now have the courage to face the truth and issue a statement to correct the facts so that people will stop making them a laughing stock? Besides the “six decades” issue, their 21st November report said “White House” but the photo caption said, “White House compound”. Was the caption an afterthought to set the record straight? The Tibet.net report began with, “This is the first time in the last 6 decades the head of the Central Tibetan Administration has been invited into the White House.”

No wonder Tibetans everywhere are confused and discussing this controversy among themselves as well as on social media. People are also full of contempt for Lobsang Sangay for shamelessly pushing aside all the great achievements and ground-breaking work that our leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has made all these past decades, to create his own fictional story of “historic feat…in the last 6 decades”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzuZpLdj-5k

The office of the President of CTA or Sikyong was only created in 2011, after His Holiness the Dalai Lama voluntarily gave up the political power that the Tibetan people had bestowed on him. Prior to this for about ten years Samdhong Rinpoche was the CTA head. And before that the Central Tibetan Administration was most effectively led by His Holiness the Dalai Lama who was not only met by leaders of many countries but was also invited to the White House (TRUE) by four sitting American Presidents to discuss the Tibet issue. Even China keeps a good record of the number of times His Holiness has visited the White House to meet American Presidents. An article in the Chinese Communist Party official mouthpiece, the Global Times, published on 22nd November 2020 says, “Former US president Barack Obama hosted the Dalai Lama four times at the White House.”

So what is the reason behind Lobsang Sangay’s “six decades” historic-feat lie? He has a lot of explaining to do and cannot fool the Tibetan people and His Holiness all the time. After this and his delayed response in criticising Ugyen Topgyal who is now notoriously known for his critical views on His Holiness the Dalai Lama, one can easily understand how upset His Holiness must be at this egoistic and back stabbing politician.

His time is almost up and we the people will only remember Lobsang Sangay as a blatant liar, for putting his chamchas in key positions in Dharamsala and Offices of Tibet abroad and for not having done anything to bring about regional unity among the Tibetan people. And also for undermining His Holiness’ gift of democracy to the Tibetan people by first ignoring the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission Order of 22nd November 2019 relating to “Case No 20” by first trying to ignore it and later just before the deadline, making a brief apology to the vindicated plaintiff Penpa Tsering, former Tibetan Parliament Speaker and Washington DC Office of Tibet Representative, against whom the Kashag lead by him had made some baseless charges. Ironically, it was Lobsang Sangay himself who challenged the plaintiff to take his case to the court. Unfortunately, these are his legacies.

The next Sikyong will have to put in a lot of hard work to regain the trust of the Tibetan people. Let us hope we get a good and honest Sikyong this time and not someone who will mislead and misuse the official Tibet.net website to only promote himself with empty “will do” stuff. Despite his vote-catching slogan to lead His Holiness to the Potala Palace (really?) Lobsang Sangay has failed miserably to bring about the all-important Sino-Tibetan dialogue, despite spending tons of CTA money to bring some people from abroad to attend his meaningless meeting. He has also, sadly, achieved nothing to alleviate the ongoing suffering of the Tibetan people inside China-occupied Tibet. What a waste of 10 years and mind you, this is only one decade; the fictional “six decades” he recently boasted about now has to be dropped off the radar.

Yours sincerely,

Tenzin Woser

TORONTO, CANADA

Nov 27 2020

By Blogsdna